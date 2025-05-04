Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Crime

Manhunt after inmate escapes at Seattle airport, boards train

Airport escapee had warrants out of Kentucky

Alexandra Koch By Alexandra Koch Fox News
Published
close
Small plane makes fiery crash into 2 California homes Video

Small plane makes fiery crash into 2 California homes

Two homes were set ablaze when a small plane crashed Saturday in Simi Valley, killing one person inside the aircraft. (KTTV/Ventura County Fire Department)

Police are searching for an inmate who escaped from Seattle-Tacoma International Airport on Sunday morning and boarded a train.

Port of Seattle Police were alerted to the escape at about 11 a.m., according to officials.

Sedrick T. Stevenson

Port of Seattle Police are searching for Sedrick T. Stevenson, 28, who boarded a train after escaping police custody. (Port of Seattle Police)

PILOT KILLED AFTER SMALL PLANE CRASHES INTO CALIFORNIA NEIGHBORHOOD

A contracted agent was attempting to transport the suspect, later identified as Sedrick T. Stevenson, 28, when the agent lost control of him at the ticket counter.

Stevenson, who was wanted on warrants out of Bowling Green, Kentucky, fled the area toward the light rail station.

The agents chased him but were not able to catch him.

Sedrick T. Stevenson

Sedrick T. Stevenson, 28, is wanted for escaping police at a Seattle airport. (Port of Seattle Police)

2 PLANES DO ‘GO-AROUNDS’ TO AVOID MILITARY HELICOPTER NEAR REAGAN WASHINGTON NATIONAL AIRPORT

Port of Seattle Police confirmed via video cameras that Stevenson boarded the light rail train and headed north. 

Sound Transit security then spotted Stevenson leaving the Capitol Hill station.

Seattle skyline

The suspect is still missing, according to authorities. (Jeff Halstead/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

PLANE MAKES EMERGENCY LANDING AT RIVIERA COUNTRY CLUB AFTER ENGINE ISSUES

He is now wanted for escape in the second degree, according to police.

Police searched baggage claim, the platform and areas within the airport to clear the area.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The incident did not affect travel to and from the airport. 

Alexandra Koch is a breaking news writer for Fox News Digital. Prior to joining Fox News, Alexandra covered breaking news, crime, religion, and the military in the southeast.