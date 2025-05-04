Manhunt after inmate escapes at Seattle airport, boards train

Police are searching for an inmate who escaped from Seattle-Tacoma International Airport on Sunday morning and boarded a train.

Port of Seattle Police were alerted to the escape at about 11 a.m., according to officials.

A contracted agent was attempting to transport the suspect, later identified as Sedrick T. Stevenson, 28, when the agent lost control of him at the ticket counter.

Stevenson, who was wanted on warrants out of Bowling Green, Kentucky, fled the area toward the light rail station.

The agents chased him but were not able to catch him.

Port of Seattle Police confirmed via video cameras that Stevenson boarded the light rail train and headed north.

Sound Transit security then spotted Stevenson leaving the Capitol Hill station.

He is now wanted for escape in the second degree, according to police.

Police searched baggage claim, the platform and areas within the airport to clear the area.

The incident did not affect travel to and from the airport.