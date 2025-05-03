At least 1 dead after small plane crashes into California neighborhood

At least one person is dead, and two homes were badly damaged after a small plane crashed in a California neighborhood Saturday afternoon.

Ventura County Fire Department officials confirmed a small, single-engine fixed-wing aircraft crashed into two homes on the 200 block of High Meadow Street in the Wood Ranch area of Simi Valley.

Preliminary reports indicate one person who was in the aircraft died, according to a news release from the Fire Department.

That person has not yet been publicly identified.

Residents were inside both homes at the time of the disaster, and were evacuated with no reported injuries.

The two-story, single-family homes were lit on fire and sustained structural damage, according to the Fire Department.

As of 4:30 p.m. local time, the fire had been knocked down and crews were working on overhaul and salvage operations.

About 40 firefighters were on scene and are in unified command with Simi Valley Police Department.

Officials have not yet released the preliminary cause of the crash.

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) and Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's requests for comment.