California

At least 1 dead after small plane crashes into California neighborhood

Homes damaged after plane makes fiery crash into neighborhood

Alexandra Koch By Alexandra Koch Fox News
Published
Small plane makes fiery crash into 2 California homes Video

Small plane makes fiery crash into 2 California homes

Two homes were set ablaze when a small plane crashed Saturday in Simi Valley, killing one person person inside the aircraft. (Credit: KTTV / Ventura County Fire Department)

At least one person is dead, and two homes were badly damaged after a small plane crashed in a California neighborhood Saturday afternoon.

Ventura County Fire Department officials confirmed a small, single-engine fixed-wing aircraft crashed into two homes on the 200 block of High Meadow Street in the Wood Ranch area of Simi Valley.

Plane crash in Simi Valley

A small plane crashed in Simi Valley, Calif., killing at least one person. (KTTV)

TWO PLANES DO ‘GO-AROUNDS’ TO AVOID MILITARY HELICOPTER NEAR REAGAN WASHINGTON NATIONAL AIRPORT

Preliminary reports indicate one person who was in the aircraft died, according to a news release from the Fire Department. 

That person has not yet been publicly identified.

Residents were inside both homes at the time of the disaster, and were evacuated with no reported injuries.

Plane crash in Simi Valley

Two homes were set on fire after a small plane crashed into them in Simi Valley, Calif. (KTTV)

WOMAN SUES AMERICAN AIRLINES AFTER ALLEGED SEXUAL ASSAULT ON PLANE, CITES PATTERN OF IN-FLIGHT ATTACKS

The two-story, single-family homes were lit on fire and sustained structural damage, according to the Fire Department.

As of 4:30 p.m. local time, the fire had been knocked down and crews were working on overhaul and salvage operations. 

Plane crash in Simi Valley

Smoke could be seen coming from the homes right after a plane crashed into the dwellings. (X / @MPerek1)

FAMED STUNT PILOT WAS IN CONTACT WITH CONTROL TOWER PRIOR TO FATAL CRASH AT LANGLEY AIR FORCE BASE

About 40 firefighters were on scene and are in unified command with Simi Valley Police Department.

Officials have not yet released the preliminary cause of the crash.

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) and Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's requests for comment.

Alexandra Koch is a breaking news writer for Fox News Digital. Prior to joining Fox News, Alexandra covered breaking news, crime, religion, and the military in the southeast.