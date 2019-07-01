Texas man trapped in crashed car found alive after 5 days without food, water

Texas rescuers on Monday called it a "miracle" after discovering a missing man -- who'd been badly injured and trapped in his car in the woods for five days without food or water -- was alive.

Texas Equusearch found Jose Velazquez, 32, near Conroe on Sunday. He disappeared after he went out for drinks with his fiancée in Houston on Tuesday and was reported missing the next day when he failed to show up for work.

Doctors expect Velazquez to recover.

"I don't know how he [survived] the initial wreck, let alone as bad as he was injured five days later...to still be alive...that's why we do what we do. We believe in miracles and here was one today," Equusearch’s Tim Miller told KTRK-TV Monday.

Velazquez was found just before the search was about to be called-off, the station reported.

A member of the search team spotted the bumper of Velazquez’s white Honda Civic -- which had been totaled, deep in the woods, KTRK reported.

The injured Velazquez was reportedly severely dehydrated when rescuers found him.

The car went off the road near FM 1488 near Highway 242 in Montgomery County, about 40 miles from Houston.