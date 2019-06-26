Puppy who disappeared after owner crashed car is rescued in mountains 13 days later

A 4-month-old puppy who went missing after her owner crashed his car in Arizona was rescued in the mountains and reunited with her owner, who is recovering in the hospital.

Bella, an adopted mixed yellow lab, was on a cross-country trip from Alabama to Southern California with her owner, Michael Crocker, when he drove off Route 66 in Flagstaff, Ariz., on May 14.

Crocker was airlifted to a hospital in Phoenix but authorities were unable to locate the puppy until 13 days later, when a Humane Animal Rescue and Trapping Team member found the dog whimpering near the crash site, surrounded by broken glass and car parts.

Officials say Crocker and Bella are recovering together in Southern California.