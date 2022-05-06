Texas man faces upgraded murder charge after woman found dead in cardboard box

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Texas man has been charged with murder after police initially charged him with moving a dead woman’s body, police said.

Miguel Angel Moreno, 60, was charged with tampering with evidence last month after Houston police said he found a dead woman’s body in a cardboard box at his apartment complex, which he then allegedly moved to a dumpster in the parking lot, Houston police said.

TEXAS MAN CHARGED AFTER WOMAN’S BODY FOUND IN CARDBOARD BOX HE ALLEGEDLY TOOK TO DUMPSTER

Surveillance video allegedly showed Moreno using a handcart to transport the woman’s body, which was still bleeding, resulting in the initial charge, Fox 26 of Houston reported.

Police have since upgraded the charge to murder, according to the report.

UPDATE: Miguel Angel Moreno is now charged with murder in the 262nd State District Court in this incident. #HouNews #OneSafeHouston https://t.co/wl6I9YHKAB — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) May 5, 2022

According to the report, court documents show Moreno claims someone broke into his apartment and placed the box, which had blood coming out of it, inside his room. Moreno, according to the documents, did not call law enforcement as he did not wish to get into trouble, Fox 26 reported.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

A coroner’s report determined the victim had broken bones in her face and that her cause of death was blunt force trauma. Her identity has not been released.

Fox News' Stephen Sorace contributed to this report.