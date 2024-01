Read this article for free! Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy , which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive . To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

A man delivering firewood to a home in Texas was killed by a naked man who beat him to death with the logs, according to court documents obtained by local media.

Scotty Jackson, 51, was found dead in the front yard of a home on Wendover Drive in Fort Worth Saturday night after suffering "severe blunt trauma" to the head and neck, FOX 4 Dallas-Fort Worth reported.

Police responded to the home after multiple people called to report an assault.

Jackson, who was delivering firewood purchased from him by the homeowner, was approached by a naked man acting belligerent and extremely violent while unloading the U-Haul, according to the homeowner, who did not want to be identified.

An arrest affidavit obtained by FOX 4 said the naked man was identified as 27-year-old Chrisantus Omondi, who was renting an Airbnb on the street.

Omondi allegedly went up to Jackson and the homeowner and started yelling in the face of the homeowner for being "on his property" while holding up a key.

"He never wants to see me again. I should leave," the homeowner recalled Omondi yelling. "[Jackson] then replied, ‘No, this is his property and his house. Just let us unload firewood because it’s cold outside.’"

The homeowner said Omondi pushed him and then allegedly struck Jackson repeatedly with a piece of wood, ultimately dumping a wheelbarrow of firewood on him.

The suspect then chased the homeowner into his house before going back to Jackson and beating him to death with the firewood, according to the homeowner's recollection, which police confirmed through other witnesses and video surveillance.

"Fully believe with my whole heart that he was out to murder both of us," the homeowner told FOX 4.

After the deadly attack, Omondi allegedly went back to the Airbnb he was staying in and threatened a woman renting another room in the home who was doing laundry, the arrest affidavit included.

The woman told police Omondi was yelling," I'll beat your a--. I'm going to f--- you up," while trying to force his way into her room. She was able to get into a bathroom, where he was also trying to break into when police arrived.

Omondi, who was still naked and described as "non-compliant and aggressive," was told by police to leave the home, which he did while yelling at law enforcement. He was ultimately arrested after officers deployed a taser.

Omondi, who has a criminal history, was charged with murder by Fort Worth police and is in the Tarrant County Corrections Center. He is also facing charges from the Tarrant County Sheriff's Office for aggravated assault of a security officer and obstruction.

His bond on all three charges totals $312,000.