Texas man desperate to find driver who fatally shot wife during road rage incident: ‘Most special person’

A Fort Worth, Texas woman died on Monday night after being shot in the head during a road rage incident in Tarrant County.

The Hurst Police Department said in a press release that at about 9:20 p.m. on Monday, officers and fire units responded to reports of a shooting on West Hurst Boulevard.

When officers arrived, they found 37-year-old Paola Nunez Linares suffering from a gunshot wound to the head.

Linares’ husband, Zane Jones, was at the scene and told investigators they were driving their minivan on East Loop 820 when they were involved in a road rage incident with another vehicle, police said.

During the incident, an occupant from the other vehicle, which Jones described as a small, dark-colored older model car, fired several shots at them, striking Linares.

The victim was taken to JPS Hospital where she later died.

Jones turned to Facebook on Tuesday, asking for the public’s help in finding who shot his wife.

He described Linares as his "rock" whenever times were hard, his teammate at work and home, and partner in crime in good times and bad.

Jones also said his wife was a wonderful step-mom to his two children, and she loved them as her own.

"She wanted them to be the best people on the planet, and she tried to always show that to them," Jones said.

As for the incident, Jones said his wife was an innocent victim, a passenger in the car when he flipped off a driver who put them in danger.

"She always hated when I did that, and I did it anyways," he said. "Then the driver shot into our car and struck my beautiful wife, who had nothing to do with anything. She was the most special person I’ve ever known, and I can’t understand why it happened. She was my other half and I’ll love her until the day I die."

Jones, who was quite shaken by the incident on Tuesday, told Fox News Digital it was tough to keep talking about it. Still, he asked for the public’s help from anyone with information to come forward.

Police said anyone with information about the incident can contact Detective C. Jackson at 817-788-7179. The public can also contact Crime Stoppers at 817-469-8477 or 469tips.com.

Jones set up a GoFundMe page to help raise money for funeral expenses and travel expenses for going back and forth to Guatemala.