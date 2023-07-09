Texas man shoots, kills 2, allegedly defending himself at ATM: 'Robbery that didn't go well for robbers'

Authorities in Texas believe a man who shot and killed two people was acting in self-defense after two men allegedly attempted to rob him while he was taking money out of an ATM.

In a press conference, the San Antonio Police Department's Chief William McManus said that on Friday, July 7 at approximately 1 p.m., a man in his 20s went to a Chase Bank about 15 minutes from downtown San Antonio, Texas.

Police said that the unidentified man drove up to a drive-by ATM to withdraw money and saw two people drive towards him who attempted to rob him.

OAKLAND POLICE ARREST 9 TEENAGERS, AGES 12 TO 17, FOR DOZENS OF ROBBERIES

He fired at both of the would-be robbers with a handgun and killed them both.

"It was a robbery that didn’t go well for the robbers," McManus shared during the press conference.

"It was a robbery that didn’t go well for the robbers." — William McManus, San Antonio Police Department's Chief of Police

Police said everyone involved is believed to be in their 20s.

NJ CARGO SHIP BLAZE THAT KILLED 2 FIREMEN EXPECTED TO BURN FOR SEVERAL MORE DAYS

According to McManus, the shooting remains under investigation without any immediate charges being filed.

"They’re going to interview him further," McManus said. "Right now, we’re looking at him as the victim of a robbery who was acting in self-defense."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Authorities did not immediately identify the victim, or the two men killed.