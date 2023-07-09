Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Texas
Published

Texas man shoots, kills 2, allegedly defending himself at ATM: 'Robbery that didn't go well for robbers'

San Antonio police say that they believe the man acted in self defense when he shot and killed the attempted robbers

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten
By Sarah Rumpf-Whitten | Fox News
close
San Francisco Democrat calls to ban security guards from using guns to protect property Video

San Francisco Democrat calls to ban security guards from using guns to protect property

Former San Francisco police officer Joel Aylworth responds to calls to prohibit security guards from drawing their weapons to defend property.

Authorities in Texas believe a man who shot and killed two people was acting in self-defense after two men allegedly attempted to rob him while he was taking money out of an ATM.

In a press conference, the San Antonio Police Department's Chief William McManus said that on Friday, July 7 at approximately 1 p.m., a man in his 20s went to a Chase Bank about 15 minutes from downtown San Antonio, Texas

Chase Bank credit card with "blink" technology is displayed during a press conference at an Arby's restaurant on June 8, 2005 in Denver, Colo.

Chase Bank credit card with "blink" technology is displayed during a press conference at an Arby's restaurant on June 8, 2005 in Denver, Colo. (Thomas Cooper/Getty Images)

Police said that the unidentified man drove up to a drive-by ATM to withdraw money and saw two people drive towards him who attempted to rob him. 

OAKLAND POLICE ARREST 9 TEENAGERS, AGES 12 TO 17, FOR DOZENS OF ROBBERIES

He fired at both of the would-be robbers with a handgun and killed them both.

"It was a robbery that didn’t go well for the robbers," McManus shared during the press conference.

"It was a robbery that didn’t go well for the robbers."

— William McManus, San Antonio Police Department's Chief of Police
Police Chief

San Antonio Police Department's Chief of Police William McManus spoke with local reporters on July 7 regarding a shooting at a Chase Bank in San Antonio, Texas. (San Antonio Police Department)

Police said everyone involved is believed to be in their 20s.

NJ CARGO SHIP BLAZE THAT KILLED 2 FIREMEN EXPECTED TO BURN FOR SEVERAL MORE DAYS

According to McManus, the shooting remains under investigation without any immediate charges being filed.

"They’re going to interview him further," McManus said. "Right now, we’re looking at him as the victim of a robbery who was acting in self-defense."

The San Antonio Police Department patch

The San Antonio Police Department said that they believe that the victim was reacting in self-defense when he shot and killed two would-be robbers. (San Antonio Police Department)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Authorities did not immediately identify the victim, or the two men killed.

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten is a writer on the breaking news team for Fox News Digital. You can reach her on Twitter at @s_rumpfwhitten.