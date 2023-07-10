Expand / Collapse search
Texas
Texas man charged in 'violent death' of woman whose body was recovered near Grapevine Lake

Daniel Burch was arrested and charged with the murder of Jennifer Holmes

Greg Wehner
By Greg Wehner | Fox News
A North Texas man was charged with murder over the weekend, in connection to the death of a Lewisville woman whose body was found near Grapevine Lake spillway last week.

Daniel Burch, 35, is being held in jail for causing the "violent death" of Jennifer Holmes, the Grapevine Police Department said in a press release.

Burch was questioned about Holmes’ death and told detectives he and his close friend had an argument on the way to the lake during the early morning hours of July 5.

As the two argued, Burch pulled over on Fairway Drive, and Holmes was shot multiple times.

Daniel Burch mugshot

Daniel Burch is accused of shooting and killing Jennifer Holmes on July 5, 2023. (Tarrant County Sheriffs Office)

Police said her body was then taken to the water.

The next day, Holmes’ body was spotted by a passerby near the spillway.

Police car with lights on

FILE- A Texas man was arrested after police say he shot and killed a woman following an argument.  (iStock)

The department said its investigators worked around the clock to discover evidence in the case, some of which was found more than a mile away from where the body was recovered.

On July 7, the body was identified as Holmes and detectives were led to Burch. The two lived together at the time of Holmes’ death.

Burch was taken into custody after being interviewed by Grapevine police.

He is currently being held at the Tarrant County Jail on the charge of murder, on $150,000 bond.

