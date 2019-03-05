Texas man dead after failed attempt to slide down handrail: report

A Texas man died after he injured himself while reportedly sliding down an apartment stairwell while helping a friend move.

Kyle Wolf, 26, was pronounced dead Friday night, according to online records from the Tarrant County medical examiner's office.

Wolf, according to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, was at an apartment complex in Grapevine, roughly 25 miles northwest of Dallas, helping a friend move.

He was walking downstairs from the building's third floor when he reportedly tried to slide down the handrail. He slipped, and fell down onto concrete.

Wolf died from multiple blunt force injuries after the fall, officials said. His death was ruled an accident.