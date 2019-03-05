Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Texas
Published

Texas man dead after failed attempt to slide down handrail: report

Nicole Darrah
By Nicole Darrah | Fox News
Kyle Wolf, left, died on Friday night from multiple blunt force injuries, according to the medical examiner's office.

Kyle Wolf, left, died on Friday night from multiple blunt force injuries, according to the medical examiner's office. (Facebook)

A Texas man died after he injured himself while reportedly sliding down an apartment stairwell while helping a friend move.

Kyle Wolf, 26, was pronounced dead Friday night, according to online records from the Tarrant County medical examiner's office.

The 26-year-old was reportedly helping a friend move in Grapevine, Texas, when he slid down a handrail and fell.

The 26-year-old was reportedly helping a friend move in Grapevine, Texas, when he slid down a handrail and fell. (Facebook)

Wolf, according to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, was at an apartment complex in Grapevine, roughly 25 miles northwest of Dallas, helping a friend move.

He was walking downstairs from the building's third floor when he reportedly tried to slide down the handrail. He slipped, and fell down onto concrete.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Wolf died from multiple blunt force injuries after the fall, officials said. His death was ruled an accident.

Nicole Darrah covers breaking and trending news for FoxNews.com. Follow her on Twitter @nicoledarrah.