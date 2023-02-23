Texas man charged in 4-month-old' death, pregnant woman's assault

A Fort Worth, Texas man was arrested last week in connection to the death of a 4-month-old infant and for allegedly assaulting a pregnant woman, according to reports.

FOX 4 Dallas reported that the Fort Worth Police department arrested Alfred Williams on Feb. 17 and charged him with causing injury to a child with intent to cause serious bodily injury and assaulting a pregnant person.

The night before, the 4-month-old infant named Azari Williams died at Cook Children’s Medical Center.

The medical examiner said the infant died of blunt force injuries sustained at an apartment in Fort Worth, near Loop 80.

It was not clear what the connection between Alfred and Azari Williams was.

Child Protective Services did not have any records with the family.

Williams is currently being held at the Tarrant County Corrections Center on $150,000 bond.

According to the Tarrant County Corrections Center, Williams was arrested for assaulting the pregnant woman on Feb. 22.

The Fort Worth Police Department did not immediately respond to questions about the alleged assault and incident with the infant.