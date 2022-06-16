Expand / Collapse search
Texas
Published

Texas man arrested for harboring teen he met online who was subject of Amber Alert

The girl, 13, is now back with her family

By Brie Stimson | Fox News
A 31-year-old Texas man was arrested after a 13-year-old girl who had an Amber Alert out for her overnight Wednesday was found at his Arlington home.

The two had agreed to meet up after chatting online, police said. The teen was reported missing from Honey Grove. 

Nolan Neighbors, 31, was arrested Thursday for harboring a teen runaway. 

Nolan Neighbors, 31, was arrested Thursday for harboring a teen runaway.  (Arlington City Jail )

The girl’s mother had reportedly come home from work at midnight Wednesday and found her daughter gone and the alert was issued shortly after. 

Arlington is about 100 miles southwest of Honey Grove. 

Police said they followed up on a tip that the girl was in the area and when they arrived other people were at his apartment as well. It’s unclear who they were. 

Arlington is about 100 miles southwest of Honey Grove.  (Google Maps)

Neighbors was charged with one count of harboring a runaway. 

The teen has since been safely returned to her family. 

Arlington police arrested 31-year-old Nolan Neighbors after a 13-year-old girl who was the subject of an Amber Alert was found in his home.

Arlington police arrested 31-year-old Nolan Neighbors after a 13-year-old girl who was the subject of an Amber Alert was found in his home. (Arlington Police Department )

There were no reports that the girl had been hurt in any way. 

Neighbors could face more charges as the investigation continues, police said. 