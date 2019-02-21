Texas man arrested for allegedly slapping 12-year-old boy over bullied stepdaughter

A Texas man who was arrested for allegedly slapping a 12-year-old boy reportedly said Tuesday he reacted after his stepdaughter told him they boy had bullied her.

James Peace, 37, of Deer Park, was arrested and charged with injury to a child under 15. He told KHOU-TV the incident with the boy got out of control when Peace confronted him.

TEXAS MAN LEADS POLICE ON CHASE IN STOLEN AMBULANCE

His stepdaughter, Presleigh Rigney, told KHOU-TV she was getting bullied by the 12-year-old and said the boy had told her she looked “transgender” and that he flung ice cream at her.

She said when she told her parents, her stepdad came to pick her up at school and wanted to “have a word with him,” according to the station.

Video obtained by police showed Peace slapping the boy as he was walking home and knocked his headphones out of his ear, the station reported, citing a police complaint.

“I wish it would’ve gone differently, maybe I should’ve, you know, (said) ‘where’s his parents at?’” Peace told KHOU-TV. “I probably should’ve walked him home and talked to his parents, but I didn’t like where his mouth was taking him and like I said, if I wasn’t intimidating him, then what were they doing to her every day.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Peace said he’s ready to deal with whatever consequences come his way after the incident.