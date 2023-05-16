Texas man allegedly held teen at gunpoint, forced him to perform sex acts: report

A Texas man allegedly made a 13-year-old boy perform sex acts on him at gunpoint earlier this month,

The man, William Beckam, is charged with aggravated assault of a child, FOX Dallas reported.

Authorities said the boy was walking May 4 under an overpass in Irving, when Beckam approached him.

The teen said Beckam offered him a ride to Walmart to get a drink, but instead took him to an empty parking lot.

Beckam pulled out a gun and forced the boy to perform various sex acts on him, authorities said.

He drove the teen home and threatened him not to tell anyone what happened, according to arrest documents.

The teen told investigators about Beckam's tattoos during questioning.

While searching inmate photos from the Dallas County Jail, investigators found Beckam, who had matching tattoos. The teen identified him as his alleged assailant.

Investigators are asking anyone who may have had a similar encounter with Beckam to notify them.