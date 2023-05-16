Expand / Collapse search
Texas man allegedly held teen at gunpoint, forced him to perform sex acts: report

William Beckam allegedly told the teen he would take him to Walmart but took him to an empty parking lot

By Louis Casiano | Fox News
A Texas man allegedly made a 13-year-old boy perform sex acts on him at gunpoint earlier this month, 

The man, William Beckam, is charged with aggravated assault of a child, FOX Dallas reported. 

Authorities said the boy was walking May 4 under an overpass in Irving, when Beckam approached him. 

The teen said Beckam offered him a ride to Walmart to get a drink, but instead took him to an empty parking lot. 

William Beckam in Dallas jail

William Beckam allegedly threatened a 13-year-old boy at gunpoint and forced him to perform sex acts on him. (Dallas City Jail)

Beckam pulled out a gun and forced the boy to perform various sex acts on him, authorities said. 

He drove the teen home and threatened him not to tell anyone what happened, according to arrest documents. 

The teen told investigators about Beckam's tattoos during questioning. 

While searching inmate photos from the Dallas County Jail, investigators found Beckam, who had matching tattoos. The teen identified him as his alleged assailant

Investigators are asking anyone who may have had a similar encounter with Beckam to notify them. 

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.