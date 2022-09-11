Texas man accused of chasing girlfriend with knife, setting bedroom on fire

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Texas man chased his girlfriend with a knife during an argument before setting fire to their bedroom, authorities say.

Miguel Quintana, 38, was arrested Thursday and booked into the Harris County Jail, where he remains as of Sunday on charges of arson, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and aggravated assault against a peace officer.

Constable deputies in Harris County Precinct 3 were called to a home in the 12900 block of City Green Trail around 6:30 p.m. Thursday in response to a residential fire.

COLORADO APARTMENT EXPLOSION LEAVES THREE INJURED, HUNDREDS DISPLACED

Investigators determined that Quintana chased his girlfriend with a knife during an argument and set fire to their bedroom.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

FOX 26, citing officials, reported that a young girl was rushed to the hospital for smoke inhalation. It is believed she may have run inside the house after the fight but ran back out after the fire started.