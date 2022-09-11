Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Houston and Galveston
Published

Texas man accused of chasing girlfriend with knife, setting bedroom on fire

Miguel Quintana has been charged in connection with the home arson in Harris County

By Bradford Betz | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for September 11 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for September 11

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Texas man chased his girlfriend with a knife during an argument before setting fire to their bedroom, authorities say. 

Miguel Quintana, 38, was arrested Thursday and booked into the Harris County Jail, where he remains as of Sunday on charges of arson, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and aggravated assault against a peace officer. 

A mugshot of Miguel Quintana.

A mugshot of Miguel Quintana. (Harris County Fire Marshal's Office)

Constable deputies in Harris County Precinct 3 were called to a home in the 12900 block of City Green Trail around 6:30 p.m. Thursday in response to a residential fire. 

COLORADO APARTMENT EXPLOSION LEAVES THREE INJURED, HUNDREDS DISPLACED

Investigators determined that Quintana chased his girlfriend with a knife during an argument and set fire to their bedroom. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

FOX 26, citing officials, reported that a young girl was rushed to the hospital for smoke inhalation. It is believed she may have run inside the house after the fight but ran back out after the fire started. 

Bradford Betz is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to bradford.betz@fox.com  and on Twitter: @Bradford_Betz.  