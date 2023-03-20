Texas man accused of buying gun for Mexican cartel member used in murders of kidnapped Americans: report

A Texas man has been accused of providing the firearm used in a Mexican cartel attack on four American citizens that left two of them dead after a harrowing abduction, according to local media.

The Americans – Latavia "Tay" McGee, Shaeed Woodard, Eric Williams and Zindell Brown – were kidnapped at gunpoint earlier this month after crossing into the Mexican city of Matamoros from Brownsville, Texas, in the Rio Grande Valley.

McGee and Woodward were killed, and the other two have since been rescued from a shack where they were found and returned to the United States.

A third person, a Mexican citizen, was also killed, according to authorities.

AMERICANS WHO SURVIVED MEXICO KIDNAPPING SHAKEN AFTER THEY ‘WATCHED’ OTHERS DIE: FAMILY

Federal agents arrested the Texan, Roberto Lugardo-Moreno, on Saturday, according to The Monitor, a McAllen-based newspaper.

Lugardo-Moreno allegedly bought a Diamondback DB15 series rifle in October 2019 and knowingly sold it for a $100 profit to a cartel member, the outlet reported. Mexican authorities recovered the weapon as part of their investigation into the Matamoros murders – but federal prosecutors allege that it wasn't the only gun Lugardo-Moreno bought for the cartel.

Warning Graphic Content: Armed men seen dragging Americans into truck in Mexico

The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of Texas did not immediately return a call seeking comment.

DEADLY MEXICO KIDNAPPING HIGHLIGHTS DANGERS OF US CITIZENS SEEKING MEDICAL PROCEDURES IN REGION

WATCH: The Matamoros kidnapping puts cartels in the crosshairs

Tamaulipas is one of six Mexican states that carries a travel warning from the U.S. State Department against visiting the region due to the elevated risks of violence targeting Americans.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said earlier this month that "these sorts of attacks are unacceptable" and the Biden administration would "stand ready to provide all appropriate consular assistance."

Fox News' Peter Aitken contributed to this report.