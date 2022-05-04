Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Crime
Published

Texas man slashed with machete runs into taco shop for help

The victim was struck three to four times on the back of the head, San Antonio police said.

By Louis Casiano | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for May 4 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for May 4

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A man in Texas was attacked with a machete Wednesday and walked into a taco shop for help before being taken to a hospital. 

The attack occurred just before 1 p.m. near downtown San Antonio in the 1600 block of West Commerce, Fox affiliate KABB-TV reported. 

Authorities said the victim was struck three to four times once in the back, following an argument with the assailant. The victim ran into a nearby restaurant where police said he "was bleeding profusely," KENS-TV reported. 

TEXAS RANCHERS FEAR TITLE 42 ROLLBACK, STRUGGLE TO FIND WORKERS DUE TO BORDER ISSUES

A suspect attacked a man with a machete in San Antonio on Wednesday, police said.

A suspect attacked a man with a machete in San Antonio on Wednesday, police said. (Google Maps)

People inside the shop helped him and called for help. He was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries, police said. 

His condition was not disclosed. Fox News has reached out to the San Antonio Police Department. 

The suspect was chased by a witness to a nearby creek, according to reports. Authorities have detained someone but have not confirmed if it was the suspected attacker, according to local reports. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The weapon was not located. 

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.