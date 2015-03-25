Texas judge in video beating has suspension lifted

The Texas Supreme Court has lifted the suspension of a judge shown in a video beating his teenage daughter.

The state high court made the decision Tuesday in regards to the suspension of Aransas County Court-at-Law Judge William Adams. The justices had suspended Adams with pay in November 2011 while the Texas Commission on Judicial Conduct investigated. The commission issued a public warning to Adams on Sept. 6.

Adams' older daughter, Hillary Adams, uploaded the 2004 video to YouTube just over a year ago. The video shows William Adams repeatedly whipping his then-16-year-old daughter with a belt for illegally downloading music.

The Aransas County district attorney said then that too much time had passed to bring criminal charges against the judge. Adams doesn't come up for re-election until 2014.