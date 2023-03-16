Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Texas
Published

Texas hit with severe weather, tornado warnings

A tornado warning was issued as strong winds were reported and large hail fell in North Texas

Sarah Rumpf
By Sarah Rumpf | Fox News
close
Storm system moves toward Dallas, Texas Video

Storm system moves toward Dallas, Texas

Juan Rodriguez took drone footage of the storms moving into Downtown Dallas from Oak Cliff.

Severe weather ripped through North Texas on Thursday as residents faced a series of severe thunderstorms that brought a tornado warning, rain, and hail to the region.

The National Weather Service said there was a chance of wind gusts up to 70 mph and large hail as tornado warnings were issued Thursday night through 8 p.m. The watch stretched from just north of Waco up into Oklahoma, and from Cisco in the west to Paris, Texas.

  • Shingles
    Image 1 of 4

    A family's home in White Settlement, Texas suffered damages following severe weather. (White Settlement Police Department)

  • Car
    Image 2 of 4

    A woman's car was destroyed following a severe hail storm in Texas on Thursday, March 16. (Crystal Webb)

  • Trampoline
    Image 3 of 4

    A family's trampoline blew into a home in White Settlement, Texas during severe weather. (White Settlement Police Department)

  • Power lines
    Image 4 of 4

    Downed power lines in White Settlement, Texas following reports of wind damage. (White Settlement Police Department)

TORNADOES, VIOLENT STORMS RAVAGE TEXAS AS STORM SYSTEM PASSES THROUGH DEEP SOUTH

At a car dealership in Irving, Texas, the storm brought strong winds and did considerable damage to the roof.

Roof ripped off Texas business during extreme storm Video

SEVERE WEATHER ROCKS SOUTHERN STATES BRINGING HIGH WINDS, TORNADOES, KNOCKING OUT POWER FOR NEARLY 1 MILLION

Footage from downtown Dallas and Fort Worth showed darkened skies as the storm system moved through the metropolis area.

Storm system moves towards Dallas, Texas Video

Along with Texas, the central Gulf Coast and the Southeast Plains will be hit with severe weather this week with the risk of large hail, damaging winds, tornado warnings and flooding rainfall.  

On the cold side of this system, measurable snow will fall over the northern Plains, sections of the Midwest and the Great Lakes. A powerful cold front associated with the system will drop temperatures significantly, with freeze advisories up for the Plains and Southeast.

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Meanwhile, wet weather for the eastern third of the country could put a damper on some St. Patrick’s Day parades.

Fox News' Janice Dean contributed to this report.

Sarah Rumpf is a writer on the breaking news team for Fox News Digital. You can reach her on Twitter at @rumpfsarahc 