Severe weather rocks Southern states bringing high winds, tornadoes, knocking out power for nearly 1 million

Severe storms rattled the South in recent days, leaving nearly 1 million customers without power.

The storm system traveled through Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Arkansas, Tennessee, Kentucky, Alabama, Georgia, and North Carolina, bringing high winds and several tornadoes along the way. At least 952,182 power customers were without power, according to poweroutage.us.

In Alabama, three people were killed by falling trees, including a 70-year-old man who was sitting in his truck in Talledega County when a tree fell on it.

Another woman died in Mississippi when a rotted tree branch fell on her SUV. An Arkansas man died after driving into roads that were flooded with high waters.

TORNADOES, VIOLENT STORMS RAVAGE TEXAS AS STORM SYSTEM PASSES THROUGH DEEP SOUTH

The same storm system brought damage to Texas on Thursday, as the National Weather Service received five tornado reports in the state, and another one in Louisiana.

In Little Elm, a city north of Dallas, high winds took the roof off of a grocery store and overturned four 18-wheelers. High winds also tore the roof off of an apartment complex near Blue Mound, a suburb of Fort Worth.

CALIFORNIA RESIDENTS STRANDED IN 'ONCE-IN-A-GENERATION' SNOW EVENT NEED FOOD, MEDICINE

"The whole building started shaking. ... The whole ceiling is gone," resident Michael Roberts told FOX 4 Dallas. "It got really crazy."

Friday's severe weather brought in over 150 wind reports to the National Weather service. In Mooreville, Mississippi, two people were reportedly injured after a tree fell on their house, but were able to evacuate.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Several reports throughout the Southeast described power poles and lines being damaged as a result of high wind.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.