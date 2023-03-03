Expand / Collapse search
Mississippi
Published

Severe weather rocks Southern states bringing high winds, tornadoes, knocking out power for nearly 1 million

Adam Sabes
Storm chaser in Parker County, Texas, catches large storm on camera Video

A storm chaser in Weatherford, Texas, caught a large, destructive storm as it moved through the rural town. The National Weather Service recommended that residents take shelter as it passed.

Severe storms rattled the South in recent days, leaving nearly 1 million customers without power.

The storm system traveled through Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Arkansas, Tennessee, Kentucky, Alabama, Georgia, and North Carolina, bringing high winds and several tornadoes along the way. At least 952,182 power customers were without power, according to poweroutage.us.

In Alabama, three people were killed by falling trees, including a 70-year-old man who was sitting in his truck in Talledega County when a tree fell on it.

Another woman died in Mississippi when a rotted tree branch fell on her SUV. An Arkansas man died after driving into roads that were flooded with high waters.

TORNADOES, VIOLENT STORMS RAVAGE TEXAS AS STORM SYSTEM PASSES THROUGH DEEP SOUTH

Kevin Bailey of Nashville Department of Transportation uses his chainsaw to cut a tree that is blocking George E. Horn Rd. as severe weather and strong winds blew through Nashville, Tenn Friday, March 3, 2023. 

Kevin Bailey of Nashville Department of Transportation uses his chainsaw to cut a tree that is blocking George E. Horn Rd. as severe weather and strong winds blew through Nashville, Tenn Friday, March 3, 2023.  (George Walker IV / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK)

A fallen tree blocks the road along Jo Johnston Ave. near 17th Ave. North as severe weather and strong winds blew through Nashville, Tenn. Friday, March 3, 2023.

A fallen tree blocks the road along Jo Johnston Ave. near 17th Ave. North as severe weather and strong winds blew through Nashville, Tenn. Friday, March 3, 2023. (George Walker IV / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK)

The same storm system brought damage to Texas on Thursday, as the National Weather Service received five tornado reports in the state, and another one in Louisiana. 

In Little Elm, a city north of Dallas, high winds took the roof off of a grocery store and overturned four 18-wheelers. High winds also tore the roof off of an apartment complex near Blue Mound, a suburb of Fort Worth.

CALIFORNIA RESIDENTS STRANDED IN 'ONCE-IN-A-GENERATION' SNOW EVENT NEED FOOD, MEDICINE

A tree fell through a house along Meharry Blvd. as severe weather and strong winds blew through Nashville, Tenn. Friday, March 3, 2023.

A tree fell through a house along Meharry Blvd. as severe weather and strong winds blew through Nashville, Tenn. Friday, March 3, 2023. (George Walker IV / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK)

City of Jackson employees clear a tree fallen from the property at the governor s mansion in Jackson, Miss., March 3, 2023. The tree, toppled due to heavy wind as severe weather passed through the state Friday, blocked Congress Street and broke a window in a building across from the mansion. High winds left thousands of Mississippians without power.

City of Jackson employees clear a tree fallen from the property at the governor s mansion in Jackson, Miss., March 3, 2023. The tree, toppled due to heavy wind as severe weather passed through the state Friday, blocked Congress Street and broke a window in a building across from the mansion. High winds left thousands of Mississippians without power. (Barbara Gauntt/Clarion Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK)

"The whole building started shaking. ... The whole ceiling is gone," resident Michael Roberts told FOX 4 Dallas. "It got really crazy."

Friday's severe weather brought in over 150 wind reports to the National Weather service. In Mooreville, Mississippi, two people were reportedly injured after a tree fell on their house, but were able to evacuate.

A car parked along Lynda Circle in Red Bank, Tenn. is seen under a fallen tree following storms on Friday, March 3, 2023.

A car parked along Lynda Circle in Red Bank, Tenn. is seen under a fallen tree following storms on Friday, March 3, 2023. (Olvia Ross/Chattanooga Times Free Press via AP)

Several reports throughout the Southeast described power poles and lines being damaged as a result of high wind.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Adam Sabes is a writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Adam.Sabes@fox.com and on Twitter @asabes10.