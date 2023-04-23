Texas high school coach arrested for relationship with 16-year-old student: police

A high school teacher in Texas has been arrested for allegedly having an improper relationship with a female student, police say.

Ruben Francisco Martin, 29, was arrested on Thursday. He was charged with having an improper relationship between educator and student, which is a second-degree felony.

The suspect works at Trinity High School in Euless as an assistant wrestling coach and teacher. Police say that the victim was a 16-year-old student when the alleged sexual abuse occurred.

Euless police were called to the school district's building on April 11 about the allegations.

"An investigation was conducted by Euless detectives and based on the evidence identified in this case, it was found that a criminal offense had occurred," police said in a press release.

Hurst-Euless-Bedford Independent School District (HEBISD) told FOX 4 Dallas that Martin was put on leave following the allegations.

Euless Police Department believes there may be other victims related to this case. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Detective Patrick Cunningham at 817-685-1559.

Fox News Digital reached out to HEBISD for a statement, but has not heard back. There are no additional details at this time.