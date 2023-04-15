63-year-old Oklahoma man arrested for possessing 2,000 child pornography files

A 63-year-old Oklahoma man is behind bars after admitting to the possession of thousands of images of child pornography.

Billy Hatch, a resident of Enid, Oklahoma, was charged with aggravated possession of child pornography this week after police say they found 2,000 child porn files on his devices, Fox 25 Oklahoma reported .

Police allege that Hatch downloaded a file that is known to the state’s Internet Crimes Against Children Unit which allowed them to obtain a warrant to search his home.

When police contacted Hatch, they say he was not surprised to see them.

"Detectives seized two laptops and over one hundred storage devices, including thumb and flash drives," Cass Rains, the Enid Police Department’s Public Information Officer, said.

As of Friday night, Hatch was in the Garfield County Jail without bond.

Police say they are investigating the situation as part of a larger child pornography ring but have not made any other arrests.

Police in Enid say it is the biggest child porn case they have ever seen.

"We are proud of the work that Det. Wilson does for the department," Rains said. "We do this to protect children in Enid and children everywhere."

