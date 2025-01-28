Texas Gov. Abbott orders DPS tactical strike teams to assist federal illegal immigration enforcement efforts

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott directed the state's Department of Public Safety (DPS) tactical strike teams to assist with the Trump administration’s operation to locate and arrest criminal illegal immigrants statewide.

"Texas is expanding our operations to assist President Donald Trump to protect Americans and enforce the rule of law," Abbott said Tuesday. "Today, I directed the Texas Department of Public Safety to deploy tactical strike teams to work alongside our federal partners to enforce immigration laws throughout the state.

"These teams will coordinate with Homeland Security agencies to track down the thousands of illegal immigrants with active warrants across Texas and deport them from our country," Abbott added. "After four years of failed policies, Texas finally has a partner in President Trump. Together, we will end this crisis and make America safe once again."

Abbott’s office said DPS tactical strike teams will work with the Homeland Security Task Force to utilize personnel and resources in order to identify and arrest the nearly 5,400 illegal immigrants with active warrants from across Texas.

The order comes just days after Austin Police Chief Lisa Davis announced that her department will not assist federal agents with civil immigration enforcement efforts.

Austin PD did not respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment on the matter.

Austin City Council member Vanessa Fuentes praised the chief’s statement as she spoke about the feedback she had received from the community about U.S. Immigrations and Customs Enforcement operations.

"We have a lot of members that are scared right now with the extent of ICE being in and operating in the Austin area, and to what extent that impact will have on our immigrant community," Fuentes told Austin’s NBC station KXAN during an interview. "I'm really proud that our police chief came out with her statement on Friday that confirmed that Austin police have not and will not enforce any federal civil immigration."

Fuentes said it was nice to know police officers would be focused on solving crime instead of participating in a "new type" of ICE raids in Austin.

She also said it was important for her, as a local policymaker, to let the community know about their rights by providing training and workshops with community partners.

Libs of TikTok called out Fuentes for her stance on police not helping with federal enforcement of illegal immigration.

"Austin, Texas City Council member and Mayor Pro Tem Vanessa Fuentes, says local police won’t enforce federal immigration law or help ICE with raids," the group posted on X, while tagging Trump border czar Tom Homan.

"Yeah, and?" Fuentes responded, doubling down on the issue.

Still, the Austin American-Stateman reported on Monday that ICE arrests were conducted in Austin over the weekend, and in response, Davis contacted federal officials about the operations. She was told by federal officials the operation targeted "wanted violent offenders."

She also told the publication that even though Austin police officers were not involved in the raids, "these are people APD would be looking for as well. They were wanted for violent offenses."