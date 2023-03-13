Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Texas
Published

Texas girl, 3, shoots and kills 4-year-old sister after finding loaded gun in home

The girls were left in a bedroom by themselves

Landon Mion
By Landon Mion | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for March 12 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for March 12

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A three-year-old girl accidentally shot and killed her four-year-old sister Sunday night at an apartment in Houston, Texas.

The incident was reported shortly before 8 p.m. local time, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said at a news conference. 

The two girls and five adults, all of whom were family and friends, were spending time at an apartment on Bammel North Houston Road near Tomball Parkway when the shooting occurred.

According to Gonzalez, the girls and their parents lived at the apartment.

EXECUTION DELAYED FOR TEXAS CHILD KILLER WHO GAUGED OUT OWN EYES, ATE ONE

A three-year-old girl accidentally shot and killed her four-year-old sister Sunday night in their apartment in Houston, Texas.

A three-year-old girl accidentally shot and killed her four-year-old sister Sunday night in their apartment in Houston, Texas. (Harris County Sheriff's Office/Facebook)

The girls were left in a bedroom by themselves at one point during the night because one parent believed the other was watching them. The three-year-old then found a loaded pistol and shot once, striking her sister, Gonzalez said.

The four-year-old girl was pronounced dead at the scene.

Family members heard the shot fired and rushed to the bedroom, secured the firearm and reported the incident to authorities.

TEXAS MAN CHARGED WITH KIDNAPPING WOMAN, KEEPING HER CAPTIVE IN TRAILER FOR 4 YEARS

The three-year-old found a loaded pistol and fired one shot, which killed her sister.

The three-year-old found a loaded pistol and fired one shot, which killed her sister. (Scott Halleran/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

It is unclear at this time if any charges will be filed in connection with the shooting.

The incident remains under investigation.