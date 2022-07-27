Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Texas
Published

Texas fire destroys 9 homes day after blaze sparked by lawnmower burned 26 buildings

Texas firefighters came from Fort Worth and 13 other departments, including Rendon, Kennedale, Venus and Burleson to fight the fire

By Lawrence Richard | Fox News
close
Wildfire near Yosemite leaves residents with only the clothes on their backs 'hoping for the best' Video

Wildfire near Yosemite leaves residents with only the clothes on their backs 'hoping for the best'

Fox News' Claudia Cowan reports from the scene of the Oak Fire in Mariposa County, California.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A fire in a residential area of southern Tarrant County, Texas, Tuesday afternoon left at least nine buildings completely destroyed, officials said.

The buildings, including three residential houses, quickly caught fire and burned for several hours until firefighters and emergency response crews were able to diminish the flames, Fox 4 of Dallas reported.

Investigators said the fire is believed to have started in a kitchen before it spread to adjacent buildings.

Firefighters put out hot spots on a home in Balch Springs, Texas, July 25, 2022.

Firefighters put out hot spots on a home in Balch Springs, Texas, July 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

Firefighters from Fort Worth and 13 other departments, including Rendon, Kennedale, Venus, and Burleson all responded to combat the flame.

DALLAS-AREA GRASS FIRE RAGES IN SUBDIVISION; AT LEAST NINE HOMES DESTROYED, 26 AFFECTED

Photos of the fire show a large area completely reduced to ashes.

As of 8 p.m., the Rendon Fire Department signaled the response efforts had begun to transition into the "mop up phase."

There were no reported injuries or deaths from the fire.

Texas is among several states in the southwestern United States that are experiencing sudden wildfires as severe heat and drought have created ripe conditions for fires.

Texas authorities have already battled a trio of fires across the state this week. 

A blaze in Balch Springs on Monday burned 26 buildings, including nine homes. 

  • Several home on fire with black smoke obscuring the area
    Image 1 of 3

    The Balch Springs Fire burned more than two dozen buildings in a Texas suburb on July 25, 2022. (Fox 4 Dallas)

  • A photo showing black smoke rising from several buildings
    Image 2 of 3

    An aerial photo of the Balch Springs Fire in Texas that destroyed dozens of buildings on July 25, 2022. (Fox 4 Dallas)

  • A photo showing firefighters trying to put out the Balch Springs Fire in Texas
    Image 3 of 3

    The Balch Springs Fire in Texas destroyed 26 buildings, including nine homes, on July 25, 2022. (Fox 4 Dallas)

Balch Springs Fire Marshal Sean Davis said the fire was started after a spark ignited in an open field in the city's Spring Ridge subdivision.

OAK FIRE IN CALIFORNIA GROWS TO 18K ACRES, THE STATE'S LARGEST WILDFIRE OF 2022

Residents complained for weeks to city officials about the field owner failing to keep the field mowed. And, after the field owner was cited for a code violation, they ordered a mowing crew to the field Monday, Davis said.

A spark from the mower blade then ignited the dry grass, and brisk winds picked up the flame into the adjacent subdivision, Davis added.

  • A firefighter walking near the Balch Springs Fire
    Image 1 of 3

    Firefighters from multiple departments work on putting out a fire in Balch Springs, Texas, on July 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

  • Two firefighters using a water hose
    Image 2 of 3

    Firefighters work on putting out hot spots in Balch Springs, Texas, July 25, 2022.  (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

  • A photo of the sun setting at firefighters combat a fire in Texas
    Image 3 of 3

    The sun sets as a firefighter sprays watner on a fire in Balch Springs, Texas, July 25, 2022.  (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

"Because of the intensity of the wind, I noticed when I was even assisting with efforts initially to put the fire out. As I would get the fire out and I would move forward, I would look behind me and fire was re-igniting right behind me," Davis told Fox 4. "I even looked up at one time when our brush truck was driving and spraying out the fire. As it got away from it, the fire was re-igniting around the truck."

The fire caused an estimated $6 million in damage, the outlet reported.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Wildfires continue to burn across the southwestern United States the week of July 25, 2022.

Wildfires continue to burn across the southwestern United States the week of July 25, 2022. (Credit: Fox News)

Also, the Chalk Mountain Fire near Glen Rose destroyed 16 homes and the Possum Kingdom Lake fire destroyed five homes.

Temperatures in parts of Texas on Monday and Tuesday reached over 100 degrees. The state has already seen at least 30 days this summer of temperatures over 100.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.