Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Texas
Published

Dallas-area grass fire destroys several homes

A charred field could be seen next to a freeway as fires raged at several Dallas-area homes on the edge of a subdivision

By Paul Best | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for July 25 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for July 25

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A grass fire destroyed several homes in the Dallas suburb of Balch Springs on Tuesday amid triple-digit temperatures and dry conditions. 

A scorched field could be seen next to a freeway in southeast Dallas as fires raged at several homes along the outer edge of a subdivision. 

  • Dallas fire
    Image 1 of 3

    A grass fire destroyed several homes in a Dallas-area subdivision on Monday. (Fox 4 Dallas)

  • Dallas fire
    Image 2 of 3

    Firefighters worked to extinguish flames at several homes. (Fox 4 Dallas)

  • Dallas fire
    Image 3 of 3

    (Fox 4 Dallas)

At least 14 homes were destroyed, according to Fox 4 Dallas, though the fire is still spreading and this number could change. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

No injuries were immediately reported and it's unclear what started the fire. 

Temperatures peaked at 103 degrees on Monday afternoon in Dallas. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

Paul Best is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Paul.best@fox.com and on Twitter: @KincaidBest. 