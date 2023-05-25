Expand / Collapse search
Texas
Published

Texas couple charged in death of 2-year-old son, who they said fell down the stairs; bond set at $200K each

Harris County medical examiner ruled death of 2-year-old boy a homicide

Greg Wehner
By Greg Wehner | Fox News
Two Houston, Texas, parents were charged Thursday in the death of their 2-year-old son, who they claim fell down the stairs of their home before dying.

The Houston Police Department said Fredrick Brown, 26, and Christin Patrick, 26, have been charged with injury to a child resulting in serious bodily injury in the 208th State District Court.

Fredrick Brown and Christin Patrick mugshots

Fredrick Brown and Christin Patrick booking photos (Houston Police Department)

The two are accused in the death of their son, Saint Brown, who was just 2 years old when he died in September 2022.

Police responded to reports of the death of a 2-year-old boy, later identified as Saint Brown, at a residence on the 5900 block of Flintlock Road at about 12:45 a.m. on Sept. 25, 2022.

When the officer arrived, Saint’s parents, Brown and Patrick, said the child fell down the stairs.

police car lights

A defocused police car sits behind crime scene tape with flashing lights at night. (iStock)

Police said an autopsy conducted by the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences determined Saint suffered blunt force trauma, and the manner and cause of death was ruled homicide.

Brown and Patrick were arrested Wednesday by members of the Houston Police Department’s Westside Patrol Division Crime Suppression Team and charged for their roles in their son’s death.

Court records show bond for both Brown and Patrick was set at $200,000.

Brown was also charged with possession of a prohibited weapon and possession of more than four ounces, and less than five pounds of marijuana. For those charges, his bond was set at $15,000 and $2,500, respectively.

Greg Wehner is a breaking news reporter for Fox News Digital.