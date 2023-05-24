Expand / Collapse search
Texas woman allegedly kills husband with hammer after being asked to sign divorce papers

My Tran went to her husband's apartment to sign divorce papers when she allegedly attacked him

By Louis Casiano | Fox News
A Texas woman is facing a murder charge after hitting her husband with a hammer when she went to his home to sign divorce papers, authorities said. 

My Tran was arrested Tuesday at the scene in Arlington, FOX Dallas reported. 

Texas woman kills husband with hammer

My Tran is accused of killing her husband with a hammer after being asked to sign divorce papers. (Arlington Police Department )

Officers were called about a domestic disturbance around 6 p.m. at an apartment complex in the 3200 block of Sweet Gum Trial.

Tran allegedly called 911 to inform authorities she hit her husband on the head with a hammer. 

Responding officers found the unidentified 45-year-old man in a bedroom. He was pronounced dead at the scene. 

Trans was outside and detained, Investigators said she was asked to go to the apartment to sign the divorce papers. 

Authorities have not released details about what may have led to the killing

