Texas
Published

Texas county sheriff’s office arrests precinct chief in undercover prostitution sting operation

Precinct 5 Constable Ted Heap said Brian Harris has been relieved of his duty

By Bradford Betz | Fox News
Texas authorities say a precinct chief was among over a dozen people arrested in an undercover prostitution sting operation. 

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said its Organized Crime Unit, in cooperation with Human Trafficking Rescue Alliance (HTRA), conducted the sting operation Wednesday evening at a local hotel. 

A mugshot of Brian Harris. 

A mugshot of Brian Harris.  (MCSO)

The sheriff’s office said 14 suspects in total were arrested for solicitation of prostitution. Among those was Brian Harris of the Harris County Precinct 5 Constable’s Office. 

Solicitation of prostitution is a state jail felony, the sheriff’s office said. Harris is currently being held at the Montgomery County Jail. 

Harris has since been relieved of duty, FOX 26 reported, citing the constable’s office. 

"We hold our deputies to the highest standard," Precinct 5 Constable Ted Heap told the outlet, adding that Harris’ termination is "effective immediately." 

"We are sending a message that we are not going to tolerate this activity in our community. We will arrest and charge those who engage in this illicit act," the sheriff’s office wrote in a news release. "We will also continue to identify those who have been forced into trafficking by rescuing them from their situations and connecting them with services to help with their recovery."

Bradford Betz is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to bradford.betz@fox.com  and on Twitter: @Bradford_Betz.  