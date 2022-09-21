Expand / Collapse search
Maine
Published

Maine former Uber driver charged for sexually assaulting passenger

Uber terminated the ME man shortly after the complaint was filed

Associated Press
A former driver for a car service has been charged with sexually assaulting a woman he picked up in a Maine city.

Police in Bangor said they charged the 28-year-old driver with gross sexual assault and unlawful sexual contact. They said in June he picked up a woman for a ride after she left a nightclub, where she had become intoxicated. The woman contacted police the next morning to say she had been sexually assaulted.

Police said Wednesday the driver was taken into custody and is being held without bail at Penobscot County Jail, where he is awaiting his first court appearance. It was unclear if he had been able to hire an attorney.

An Uber driver in Maine has been charged after assaulting an intoxicated woman he picked up.

Police said Uber terminated the man shortly after the complaint was lodged.

Ride-hailing services Uber and Lyft announced an effort last year to create a database of drivers fired over complaints of sexual assault and other crimes.