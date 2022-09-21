Maine former Uber driver charged for sexually assaulting passenger

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A former driver for a car service has been charged with sexually assaulting a woman he picked up in a Maine city.

Police in Bangor said they charged the 28-year-old driver with gross sexual assault and unlawful sexual contact. They said in June he picked up a woman for a ride after she left a nightclub, where she had become intoxicated. The woman contacted police the next morning to say she had been sexually assaulted.

Police said Wednesday the driver was taken into custody and is being held without bail at Penobscot County Jail, where he is awaiting his first court appearance. It was unclear if he had been able to hire an attorney.

MAINE FAMILY MISSING SINCE JUNE FOUND SAFE, 'NO EVIDENCE OF CRIMINAL BEHAVIOR,' POLICE SAY

Police said Uber terminated the man shortly after the complaint was lodged.

MAINE NATIONAL GUARDSMAN ACCEPTS PLEA DEAL IN RAPE CASE

Ride-hailing services Uber and Lyft announced an effort last year to create a database of drivers fired over complaints of sexual assault and other crimes.