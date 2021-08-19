Expand / Collapse search
©2021 FOX News Network, LLC.

Texas concealed carry permit holder diffuses possible machete attack after fatal car accident

No charges are expected to be filed, according to local reports.

By Louis Casiano | Fox News
A concealed handgun permit holder in Texas on Thursday pulled a weapon on a man wielded a machete at the driver who fatally struck his girlfriend with a vehicle. 

The driver was taking his two children to school when he struck a woman, 39, riding a bicycle in San Antonio, KSAT-TV reported. The driver had a green light and the woman disregarded a red light as she was crossing and was struck, the San Antonio Police Department told Fox News. 

The woman's boyfriend was riding a bicycle behind the victim and allegedly pulled a machete on the driver who struck her. 

Another driver who witnessed the tense confrontation pulled a handgun in an effort to diffuse the situation. 

No one was injured and no charges are expected to be filed against the driver or boyfriend, the news outlet reported. 

