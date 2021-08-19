Texas concealed carry permit holder diffuses possible machete attack after fatal car accident

A concealed handgun permit holder in Texas on Thursday pulled a weapon on a man wielded a machete at the driver who fatally struck his girlfriend with a vehicle.

The driver was taking his two children to school when he struck a woman, 39, riding a bicycle in San Antonio, KSAT-TV reported. The driver had a green light and the woman disregarded a red light as she was crossing and was struck, the San Antonio Police Department told Fox News.

The woman's boyfriend was riding a bicycle behind the victim and allegedly pulled a machete on the driver who struck her.

Another driver who witnessed the tense confrontation pulled a handgun in an effort to diffuse the situation.

No one was injured and no charges are expected to be filed against the driver or boyfriend, the news outlet reported.