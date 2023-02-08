Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Border security
Published

Texas CBP officers seize over 2,000 rounds of ammunition destined for Mexico

CBP says the driver was a 33-year-old American citizen

Bradford Betz
By Bradford Betz | Fox News
close
Comer accuses Biden admin of 'propaganda' over border security claims Video

Comer accuses Biden admin of 'propaganda' over border security claims

Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer slammed claims by the Biden administration of creating a 'humane' immigration system as 'propaganda.'

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers in Texas on Monday seized more than 2,000 rounds of ammunition from a traveler heading to Mexico. 

CBP officers with the Office of Field Operations (OFO) made the discovery at the Hidalgo International Bridge in Southern Texas

Boxes containing 1,200 .308-caliber rifle rounds seized by CBP officers at Hidalgo International Bridge during an outbound examination.

Boxes containing 1,200 .308-caliber rifle rounds seized by CBP officers at Hidalgo International Bridge during an outbound examination. (CBP)

The officers were conducting outbound enforcement operations at the bridge when they encountered a green Ford SUV driving southbound to Mexico. A CBP officer referred the vehicle for further inspection. 

CHICAGO CBP OFFICERS STOP THOUSANDS IN FAKE BILLS AND COUNTERFEIT MERCHANDISE AT O’HARE

After a physical inspection of the vehicle, officers discovered 1,200 .308-caliber rifle rounds and 1,000 .223-caliber rifle rounds concealed within the vehicle. 

CBP OFO seized the ammunition, and special agents with Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) special agents arrested the driver, a 33-year-old U.S. Citizen. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"The undeclared exportation of weapons and ammunition into Mexico is illegal," Port Director Carlos Rodriguez said in a statement. "Our CBP officers prevented these bullets from reaching Mexico thanks to their diligent inspection work." 

Bradford Betz is a Fox News Digital breaking reporter covering crime, political issues, and much more. 