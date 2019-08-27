Texas woman seen breaking into Botox clinic with saw, police say

Police in a Houston suburb are looking for a woman who they say used a saw to break into a Botox clinic last week so she could pilfer anti-aging products.

Surveillance cameras captured the Aug. 23 episode at Botox RN MD Spa in Sugar Land, police said in a news release.

The woman was seen approaching a locked door and trying to pry it open.

When that failed, she left and came back in a light-colored Mercedes-Benz and a battery-powered grinding saw, police said.

She used the tool to open the front door, police said. She then left with an undisclosed amount of products.

The woman is said to be 35 to 45 years old; her vehicle did not have a front license plate.