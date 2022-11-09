Expand / Collapse search
Texas
Texas border officials arrest suspected human smuggler, illegal immigrants after high-speech chase

The arrest was part of Operation Lone Star, an initiative by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott to help secure the border

Bradford Betz
By Bradford Betz | Fox News
A suspected human smuggler carrying six illegal immigrants in Texas led authorities on a high-speed chase before crashing near a shopping mall, officials said Wednesday. 

A human smuggler led agents from U.S. Border Patrol and the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) on a high-speed chase in McAllen, Texas, – which is near the U.S.-Mexico border. 

The car crashed near a shopping mall in McAllen. 

The vehicle crashed near a shopping mall, Texas DPS Lt. Chris Olivarez said in a tweet Wednesday afternoon. The driver, passenger and six illegal immigrants fled on foot, he said. 

GOVS. ABBOTT AND DESANTIS, WHO CLASHED WITH BIDEN OVER MIGRANT TRANSPORTS, EASILY WIN RE-ELECTION

The driver and passenger, both 17, were arrested, DPS said. 

DPS agents arrested the driver and passenger – both 17 – for human smuggling. Three of the illegal immigrants were arrested and referred to U.S. Border Patrol. The passenger was in possession of a handgun, Olivarez said. 

Three illegal immigrants were apprehended, DPS said. 

He indicated that the arrest was part of Operation Lone Star, an initiative by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott to help secure the Texas-Mexico border. 

DPS said the passenger was in possession of a handgun.

Fox News Digital has reached out to Lt. Olivarez seeking more information on this incident. No further details were released. 

