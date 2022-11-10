Expand / Collapse search
Illegal Immigrants
Published

Texas authorities find four illegal immigrants hidden under blankets in vehicle in alleged smuggling operation

The migrants were found hiding under blankets and were being smuggled to San Antonio from a Texas border city, authorities said

Louis Casiano
By Louis Casiano | Fox News
Migrants flee pickup truck during traffic stop near border in Texas Video

Migrants flee pickup truck during traffic stop near border in Texas

The Texas Department of Public Safety arrested a San Antonio woman on human smuggling charges after eight migrants fled a pickup truck she was driving during a recent traffic stop. 

Texas authorities near the southern border found a vehicle with four illegal immigrants from Venezuela over the weekend, authorities said Thursday. 

A special agent with the Texas Department of Public Safety was assisting local authorities on Nov. 5 in Bracketville when they came upon a Jeep Cherokee from Colorado, the agency said. 

TEXAS BORDER PATROL STOPS WRONG-WAY DRIVER DURING HUMAN SMUGGLING ATTEMPT; SUSPECT ESCAPES

    Four migrants were found hiding under blankets inside a vehicle on their way to San Antonio, Texas authorities said. (Texas Department of Public Safety)

    An alleged smuggler was arrested after migrants were found in a vehicle in Texas over the weekend. (Texas Department of Public Safety)

The agent noticed several people inside the vehicle hidden under blankets in the rear cargo area of the Jeep. The migrants – identified as two men, a woman and a 5-year-old girl – were being smuggled from Eagle Pass, a border city, to San Antonio, authorities said. 

The 29-year-old driver was attempting to smuggle the group, they said. 

The unidentified driver was also found with methamphetamine and a glass pipe that was located in the center console and faces four counts of human smuggling and possession of a controlled substance. 

Methamphetamine and a glass pipe were found inside a vehicle in which four illegal immigrants were found in Texas.

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.