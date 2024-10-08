Expand / Collapse search
Texas authorities arrest dozens of illegal immigrants, including 25 unaccompanied children

Texas state troopers apprehended group of illegal immigrants near border town of Eagle Pass

Bradford Betz
Texas authorities arrest dozens of illegal immigrants, including 25 unaccompanied children

Texas state troopers apprehended the group of illegal immigrants near Eagle Pass. (Texas Department of Public Safety)

Texas state troopers on Wednesday arrested dozens of illegal immigrants near the U.S.-Mexico border, including 25 unaccompanied children. 

Lt. Chris Olivarez of the Texas Department of Public Safety said troopers apprehended a group of 101 illegal immigrants in Eagle Pass, which is located along the border.

unaccompanied migrant children

More than two dozen of those arrested by the Texas DPS were unaccompanied children. (Texas DPS)

TEXAS AG DEMANDS BIDEN-HARRIS HELP VERIFY CITIZENSHIP OF NEARLY 500K REGISTERED VOTERS

Olivarez said 29 of the illegal immigrants were arrested on criminal trespass charges. State troopers recovered more than two dozen unaccompanied children, ages three to 15. 

eagle pass arrests

The Texas DPS says those arrested were from Central and South America. (Texas DPS)

The 29 illegal immigrants arrested came from Colombia, the Dominican Republic, Honduras, El Salvador, Venezuela, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Ecuador and Brazil, Olivarez said.

Each was taken to the Val Verde Center Processing center. The family groups and unaccompanied children were referred to the U.S. Border Patrol.

Bradford Betz is a Fox News Digital breaking reporter covering crime, political issues, and much more. 