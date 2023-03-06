Expand / Collapse search
Texas
Published

Texas alligator seized after living in backyard for more than 20 years

Alligator healthy, well-cared for but woman keeping it did not have proper permits

Pilar Arias
By Pilar Arias | Fox News
Texas Game Wardens relocate gator living at home for more than 20 years Video

Texas Game Wardens relocate gator living at home for more than 20 years

Texas Game Wardens say the nearly 8-foot gator had been illegally living in someone's backyard.

An alligator living in the backyard of a Texas home for more than 20 years has been rescued and relocated, officials say.

"Alligators don’t make good pets, y’all," Texas Game Wardens posted with the rescue video on Facebook. 

The nearly 8-foot-long alligator had been illegally living in someone's backyard for many years and was relocated to the Animal World & Snake Farm Zoo, which provided more history about the reptile.

"Evidently they were a volunteer here actually at Animal World & Snake Farm way back then, decades ago, and apparently stole this alligator - either the egg or the hatchling alligator at the time - put it in their pocket and took off," a zoo spokesman said in a subsequent Facebook video. 

FLORIDA ALLIGATOR BITES MAN ON HIS FRONT PORCH AFTER HE OPENS DOOR: POLICE

  • TX pet gator relocated
    Image 1 of 3

    The "pet" alligator had reportedly been living in a home's backyard for more than 20 years. (Texas Game Wardens)

  • TX officials relocate gator
    Image 2 of 3

    A nearly 8-foot alligator was seized from a Texas home. The video was posted to social media.  (Texas Game Wardens)

  • TX gator new home
    Image 3 of 3

    The alligator has a new home at the Animal World &amp; Snake Farm Zoo. (Texas Game Wardens)

The person responsible for taking the alligator has only been identified as a woman, and the alligator was found about 50 miles away from the zoo. 

The alligator was introduced to the rest of the alligator gang at the zoo and will live out the rest of her life there, the spokesman said. 

TRAPPER, NEIGHBOR DETAIL DEADLY FLORIDA ALLIGATOR ATTACK AS VICTIM IDENTIFIED

Texas law allows people to keep alligators if they are farming, educating or using the animals for zoological reasons, KSAT-TV reports.

The woman keeping the alligator reportedly did not have the proper permits to have it. Despite it being healthy and well-cared for, the alligator had outgrown the space the woman provided.

The woman apparently will face up to $1,000 in fines and fees for illegally possessing the alligator. Any charges for stealing the egg or hatchling decades ago are past the statute of limitations.