Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Florida
Published

Florida alligator bites man on his front porch after he opens door: police

A trapper was called to the scene and euthanized the alligator

Bradford Betz
By Bradford Betz | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for March 5 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for March 5

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A Florida man opened the front door to his home Saturday evening and was attacked by an alligator that had been waiting for him outside.  

The man opened the front door of his home in the 1100 block of Champions Drive, Daytona Beach shortly after 9:30 p.m. local time Saturday. Police said the man had heard a noise and thought it might be someone looking for his son. 

The man said he had heard a noise before the door. 

The man said he had heard a noise before the door.  (WOFL)

The alligator lunged at the man and bit him on his upper thigh. He sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was transported by medical personnel. 

LACROSSE PRACTICE INTERRUPTED AFTER ALLIGATOR TAKES THE FIELD AT FLORIDA HIGH SCHOOL

Officers located the alligator near the front entrance to the residence. Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) responded to the scene and called a trapper who euthanized the alligator. 

Fox News Digital has reached out to the agency for additional comment. 

The attack comes after an 85-year-old Florida woman was killed last month when an alligator attacked her as she was walking her dog. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Local media reported that the woman was walking the pet by a pond at a retirement community in St. Lucie when a 10-foot alligator jumped out and grabbed her. 

Fox News’ Louis Casiano contributed to this report. 

Bradford Betz is a Fox News Digital breaking reporter covering crime, political issues, and much more. 