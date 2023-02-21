Trapper, neighbor detail deadly Florida alligator attack as victim identified

The 85-year-old Florida woman killed by a 10-foot alligator while walking her dog has been identified, and people involved are detailing the incident.

Gloria Serge was killed Monday when an alligator attacked her by a pond at a retirement community in St. Lucie, WPBF-TV reported.

"[The gator] fought pretty good. Definitely fought pretty good," Robert Lilly, a Nuisance Alligator Trapper, said. "Snagged him on the bottom. He never surfaced. He stayed down the whole time. Got a second hook in him and then a hard line in him, so we could get him up."

The gator was reported to be between 600 and 700 pounds.

A neighbor who only wished to be identified as Carol told the TV station she tried to help Serge as she was dragged into the water by the reptile.

"I just remember her pushing her hair out of her face and getting air, and I'm saying 'swim'.... and she's saying I can't the gator has me," Carol said. "It just haunts me right now. There's nothing I could do, I could not get in the water."

Serge's dog reportedly survived the deadly attack that the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is investigating.

"Our thoughts and deepest sympathies are with the family and friends of the victim," the FWC said in a statement. "Serious injuries caused by alligators are rare in Florida."

Anyone with concerns about an alligator near their home or public property should call the toll-free Nuisance Alligator Hotline at 866-FWC-GATOR (866-392-4286).

