Texas 2-year-old orders 31 McDonald's cheeseburgers via DoorDash with mom's phone

Parents be warned: If your toddler gets ahold of your phone, he or she could be entertaining themselves with pictures or music, but they could also be arranging a fast food banquet.

A Texas two-year-old was doing the latter, local CBS8 reported, when he ordered 31 McDonald's cheeseburgers to be delivered via DoorDash.

"My son was playing with my phone. I thought he was taking pictures, but when I looked back on my thing it was ordered at the time he was playing with my phone," the boy's mother, Kelsey Burkhalter Golden, told the local CBS affiliate.

At $1.89 each, which is the price listed on DoorDash for a cheeseburger in Kingsville, where Golden lives, that comes to $58.59 before taxes.

The mother made the best of the situation, offering to give away the burgers to anyone who wanted them. She posted a picture on Facebook showing the child sitting on a table next to a pile of them, letting people know the burgers were up for grabs.

Golden suggested she take safeguards to ensure she doesn't wind up with any surprise Happy Meals in the future.

"I guess I need to hide the app or something because DoorDash is not protected," Golden said.