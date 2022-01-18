Former McDonald’s employee claims this one item is free

A former McDonald’s worker has revealed that there is one menu item that fans can reportedly get for free: pickles.

Batoul S, from Australia, who goes by the TikTok username @halalfoodsydney, posted a video earlier this month explaining "3 things you didn’t know about McDonald’s."

In the clip, she explains that she worked at McDonald’s when she was a teenager.

"Sometimes, when we used to say the ice cream machine was broken, it actually wasn’t," Batoul says in the clip. "But someone accidentally put shake mix into the ice cream mix."

She continues: "Number two, if we were out of skim milk and we needed to go get another bottle, I’ve seen someone do this, they use full-cream milk."

Though the first two secrets Batoul reveals appear to be more focused on the specific McDonald’s location where she works, her final revelation appears to be more universal.

"And lastly, pickles are free, so you can actually go and ask for like a whole tub of it," Batoul says in the video. "We used to get pregnant women coming in all the time."

Batoul also added a disclaimer in the caption of her video, writing: "I have never done any of these."

Since it was posted on Jan. 4, the video has been viewed more than 654,900 times.

Though many people in the comments were excited about the prospect of free pickles, many other commenters said that pickles aren’t actually free.

"I think they charge for pickles now," one person wrote.

"Yeah the pickle thing don’t work for me," someone else commented. "I tried but they charge for pickles."

Another person said: "Pickles might be free where you live but def not in Sweden or Europe."

McDonald’s did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment.

In another viral video from October, McDonald’s workers in Ohio revealed that hot tea is McDonald’s least-ordered menu item, Fox News previously reported.

Stephen Patula, an area supervisor from Waterford, Ohio, shared a video on TikTok about how infrequently hot tea is ordered at his family’s franchised restaurants on Thursday, Oct. 14.

Within days, the video had been viewed more than 5.6 million times.