Texans sounding safety alarms after latest body found in lake

Austin police announced the recovery of a second body from Lady Bird Lake in six weeks amid growing concerns about safety in the popular Rainey Street Entertainment District.

Jonathan Honey, 33, was found at approximately 12:49 p.m. Saturday near 10 Rainey St., police said in a news release. Honey was reported missing to the Austin Police Department on March 31.

The investigation into the circumstances of Honey's death is ongoing, and the Travis County Medical Examiner’s Office will determine his cause of death.

He was visiting the Texas capital city from Washington, D.C., for a bachelor party when he separated from his group, and was last seen on Rainey Street at a food truck, CBS Austin reports.

In February, the body of 30-year-old Jason John was recovered from the lake after being missing for eight days, according to FOX 7 Austin. John was last seen leaving Rainey Street, an area where renovated houses have been turned into bungalow bars, after a night out with friends. His mother, Elsie John, told FOX 7 that hearing about another victim is like the trauma happening all over again.

"We were in disbelief. I felt like watching a scary movie or a horror movie. That is how I felt, I felt at the moment. As soon as I heard the news, I saw myself walking on the trail. I felt I experienced in my body that I actually I started shaking when I heard it first, and then I felt that I am walking down Rainey Street. I am walking down the lake and walking down on the trails, because we had the most painful days," she said.

John's death was ruled accidental, but his mother does not agree with that and says she will continue fighting to make sure others do not meet the same fate.

There have been at least two other similar cases connected to Rainey Street and the downtown entertainment area, FOX 7 reports. The body of Martin Gutierrez, 25, was pulled from the river-like reservoir in 2018, and Julio Santos III, 22, in 2015.

District 9 Council Member Zo Qadri, who represents the area, told the TV station that temporary lights and fencing have been installed but a more permanent solution is in the works.

Anyone with any information should contact the Austin Police Department at 512-974-TIPS. People may submit tips anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or by calling 512-472-8477.