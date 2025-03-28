Tesla Cybertruck vandals caught on video scrawling 'Nazis' and swastika: NYPD

The New York Police Department Hate Crime Task Force is investigating after two men were caught on camera vandalizing a Tesla Cybertruck Thursday.

A spokesperson for the NYPD told Fox News Digital the two men carved the word "Nazis" and a swastika onto the doors of the Cybertruck at around 1 a.m. at 730 Monroe Street in Brooklyn.

They fled on foot after vandalizing the car and haven't been arrested, according to the NYPD.

Video provided by the NYPD from the Cybertruck's safety camera shows two men taking turns drawing on the Tesla vehicles.

ELON MUSK TORCHES DEMOCRATS FOR BEING 'REAL VILLAINS' OF TESLA VANDALISM, BLAMES LEFT-WING PROPAGANDA

According to the New York Post, another person was seen carving a swastika onto a different Cybertruck earlier in March.

Ben Hamo, the Jewish owner of that Cybertruck, told the New York Post, "I feel myself burning inside."

In an interview with Fox News' Bret Baier, Tesla CEO Elon Musk placed blame on the far left for inciting the vandalism on Teslas.

FBI LAUNCHES TASK FORCE TO CRACK DOWN ON VIOLENT TESLA ATTACKS, MITIGATE THREATS

"They are being fed propaganda by the far left, and they believe it," Musk said. "It's the people pushing the propaganda that caused that guy to do it. Those are the real villains here.

"The real problem is not the people. It's not like the crazy guy that firebombs a Tesla dealership."

Musk said the problem goes beyond Tesla vehicles being vandalized.

"Tesla is a peaceful company that has made great cars, great products. That's all it's done. It hasn't harmed anyone. And yet people are committing violence," Musk said.

In a post Monday on X, FBI Director Kash Patel said the violence against Tesla is domestic terrorism.

The FBI has been investigating the increase in violent activity toward Tesla, and over the last few days, we have taken additional steps to crack down and coordinate our response.



This is domestic terrorism. Those responsible will be pursued, caught, and brought to justice. https://t.co/U4VYh8XEve — FBI Director Kash Patel (@FBIDirectorKash) March 24, 2025

On Monday, the FBI and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives launched a task force focused on the attacks on Tesla.

"As always, Director Patel and Deputy Director Bongino have been adamant about responsiveness to agents on the ground and providing them the resources they need to serve Americans," FBI spokesman Ben Williamson told Fox News Digital at the time. "This task force is just the latest move in coordinating our efforts to ensure those who violently attack Tesla will be pursued and brought to justice."

Fox News' Brooke Singman contributed to this report.