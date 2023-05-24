Tennessee woman fatally shot, officer injured after police pursuit

A woman was fatally shot and a police officer injured after a pursuit ended in a field in eastern Tennessee, officials said.

The Parrottsville officer and a Cocke County deputy attempted to stop Whitney Leanne Fox, 36, as she drove down a highway Tuesday evening because she had outstanding arrest warrants, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said in a statement. Fox did not pull over and a pursuit ensued until she drove into a field in the Bybee community, the statement said.

NASHVILLE JUDGE TO WEIGH RELEASE OF COVENANT SCHOOL SHOOTER'S WRITINGS

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"As officers approached the vehicle, for reasons still under investigation, shots were fired, and Fox was fatally wounded," the TBI said. The Parrottville officer was hospitalized for injuries during the incident. The bureau did not say what type of injuries the officer suffered.

Agents with the TBI were continuing to investigate the circumstances around the shooting, the agency said. No further information was immediately released.