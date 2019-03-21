Tennessee woman among 2 charged in murder of her husband, authorities say

Tennessee authorities announced charges on Thursday against two people following the death of one suspect’s husband.

The arrests followed the death of Jeffery Steven White, whose body was located outside his home, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) said in a news release.

ATLANTA CHILD MURDERERS EVIDENCE TO BE RE-EXAMINED BY INVESTIGATORS

An investigation into his death was launched; information led authorities to the suspects, Christopher Mailhot, of Iuka, Miss., and Elaina Michelle White, of Savannah, Tenn., officials said.

White was married to the dead man, TBI said.

The pair were arrested on Thursday and booked into the Hardin County Correctional Facility, both on a $2 million bond, according to the news release.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

Mailhot, 21, was charged with first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit first-degree murder, authorities said. White, 38, was also charged with conspiracy to commit first-degree murder, as well as criminal responsibility for first-degree murder, authorities said.

An autopsy will help determine Jeffery White's cause of death, officials said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.