Adopted son arrested in 2010 cold case murder of parents in Tennessee

The adoptive son of an elderly couple who were killed over a decade ago in Tennessee has been arrested in connection with their murders, authorities said.

William Roger Campbell, 63, was indicted by a grand jury on two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of William and Ina Campbell, 82 and 81, respectively, and arrested at his home in Lowndes County, Georgia, in June, FOX17 Nashville reported.

William and Ina Campbell were found dead in their beds at their Clarksville, Tennessee, home on Jan. 29, 2010, police said. Investigators found each with a single gunshot wound to the head.

Campbell was extradited to Clarksville and booked into the Montgomery County Jail on Saturday, WREG-TV reported.

"These were innocent victims," Clarksville police Detective Keenan Carlton told the station. "These were people who were beloved by their community. They lived in their neighborhood for a number of years. Their neighbors loved them and they’re all happy to see some resolution."

Carlton credited detectives who worked the case a decade ago for laying the groundwork in the investigation and said a recent review of the case allowed detectives to put "the final piece" of the puzzle together and arrest Campbell.