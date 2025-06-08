Expand / Collapse search
Tennessee

Tennessee skydiving plane crashes moments after takeoff, leaving multiple passengers injured

Officials said 20 people were on board when an aircraft went down near Tullahoma Airport

Stepheny Price By Stepheny Price Fox News
Published
Aftermath of Tennessee plane crash captured on video Video

Aftermath of Tennessee plane crash captured on video

A plane carrying up to 20 people crashed on Sunday, June 8, 2025. Emergency crews, including Tullahoma police and Tennessee Highway Patrol, responded swiftly. Several victims were airlifted to nearby hospitals. (Credit: Tennessee Highway Patrol)

Several people are injured after a skydiving plane crashed in Tennessee on Sunday afternoon, according to the Tullahoma Police Department.

The plane departed Tullahoma Regional Airport at approximately 12:30 p.m. and crashed shortly after takeoff, Tullahoma Community Engagement Officer Lyle Russell confirmed to Fox News Digital.

There were 20 people, including crew members, on board when the plane crashed.

"Happening Now: Coffee County - THP troopers are assisting @TullahomaPD at the scene of a plane crash on Old Shelbyville Road," the Tennessee Highway Patrol posted on X.

tennessee plane crash

Tullahoma police and Tennessee Highway Patrol responded to a plane crash on Old Shelbyville Road in Coffee County, Tennessee, on Sunday. (Tennessee Highway Patrol)

During a Sunday news conference, officials said that the plane had experienced an "unknown issue" shortly after takeoff that "resulted in an impact on trees and terrain."

Three people were taken to local hospitals for medical treatment via helicopter, while one victim was sent by ground transport for more serious injuries, Russell said. Other minor injuries were treated by first responders at the scene.

There are no fatalities reported at this time.

tennessee plane crash

The sheriff's office said the skydiving plane involved in a crash in Tennessee on Sunday was a DeHaviland DH-6 Twin Otter.  (Tennessee Highway Patrol)

"We are grateful the injuries were limited, and our hearts and minds are with those who went through this accident and their upcoming recovery," officials said during the news conference.

The sheriff's office said the skydiving plane was a DeHaviland DH-6 Twin Otter. 

"No ground facilities or airport facilities were damaged and there were no injuries reported from the ground," officials added. 

tennessee plane crash

Twenty people were on the plane when it crashed shortly after takeoff. (Tennessee Highway Patrol)

Authorities said this is an active scene and local officials will provide more updates as they become available. 

Tennessee plane crash

Multiple injuries were reported, though the sheriff's office said there were no fatalities. (Tennessee Highway Patrol)

Officials are urging residents to avoid the area while the investigation continues.

The FAA responded to the scene and is working with local airport personnel, officials said, adding that the National Transportation and Safety Board (NTSB) will be taking over the investigation. 

Stepheny Price is a writer for Fox News Digital and Fox Business. She covers topics including missing persons, homicides, national crime cases, illegal immigration, and more. Story tips and ideas can be sent to stepheny.price@fox.com