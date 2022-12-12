Expand / Collapse search
Tennessee
Published

Tennessee receives $6M in federal grants to expand broadband internet planning

TN funding for development of a 5-year plan identifying affordability, equity, needs

Associated Press
Tennessee has received $6 million in federal grants to plan for the expansion of access to high-speed internet networks.

TENNESSEE AWARDS OVER $27 MILLION IN GRANTS FOR COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT

The U.S. Department of Commerce announced the funding Monday. It is part of a $65 billion Biden administration investment to connect all Americans to broadband networks.

Tennessee has received $6 million in federal grants to expand access for high-speed internet planning. The state was given an extra $1.1 million for report distribution, consulting work, and developing a statewide digital equity plan.

The Tennessee funding includes $4.9 million for development of a five-year plan identifying the state's broadband access, affordability, equity, and needs; research and data collection; publications and communications support, and providing technical assistance through workshops and events.

The state was given an additional $1.1 million for various activities, including development of a statewide digital equity plan, consulting work, community and stakeholder engagement, and report distribution.