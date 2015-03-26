Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

U.S.
Published
Last Update November 21, 2015

Tennessee police arrest 911 caller seeking ride to purchase beer

By | Associated Press
close
Across America: 67-year-old calls 911 for beer in Tenn.Video

Across America: 67-year-old calls 911 for beer in Tenn.

Man dialed them 9 times in 12 hours

COLUMBIA, Tenn. – When you're out of beer and need a ride to get some, who you gonna' call?

Not 911.

The Columbia Daily Herald reported city police arrested a 67-year-old man after he allegedly called emergency dispatchers at least nine times Saturday. Most of the calls were hang-ups, but a dispatcher said at least once, the caller asked if someone could send him a ride so he could buy beer.

Police Officer Seneca Shield said he told Allen Troy Brooks that if he cooperated, he would just receive a citation. But authorities said Brooks denied making calls and claimed he didn't have a telephone. Brooks was arrested and charged with making 911 calls in a non-emergency situation. He was released on bond.

A phone number listed for Brooks was out of service on Monday and no attorney was listed in court records.

More On This...