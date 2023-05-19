Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Tennessee
Published

Tennessee missing woman's body found near dam, cause of death undetermined

Tennessee deputies say Stafford's body was found 'trapped under debris' that had accumulated in front of the dam

Adam Sabes
By Adam Sabes | Fox News
close
Missing Americans found in Mexico, 2 dead: Report Video

Missing Americans found in Mexico, 2 dead: Report

Former El Paso U.S. Marshal Robert Almonte discusses 'hard to believe' deaths of Americans who were allegedly caught between the crossfire of two rival Mexican gangs.

A missing woman in Tennessee was found dead on Thursday near a dam, and police say that the cause of death hasn't yet been determined.

Chase Stafford, 25, was found dead in the Cumberland River below the Cheatham Dam in Ashland City, Tennessee, on Thursday by officials.

The Cheatham County Sheriff's Office said Stafford was last seen on May 10 when she was dropped off on a road in Ashland City. 

Later that day, a backpack "containing her personal property, including cellphone and glasses" were found on a highway in town, deputies said.

CHILD ACCIDENTALLY HANGS HERSELF IN AMUSEMENT PARK INFLATABLE WHILE STAFF STARED AT PHONES: REPORT

Chase Stafford

Chase Stafford, 25, was found dead in the Cumberland River below the Cheatham Dam in Ashland City, Tennessee, on Thursday by officials. (Cheatham County Sheriff's Office)

Officials said that Stafford's body was found "trapped under debris that had accumulated in front of the dam."

"During routine clearing of that debris by opening the flood gates, her body was able to rise to the surface," a Facebook post from the sheriff's office states.

FLORIDA JUVENILE DETENTION CENTER SECURITY GUARD CHARGED AFTER ALLEGEDLY HAVING SEX WITH 17-YEAR-OLD AT WORK

Chase Stafford

Chase Stafford on May 9. (Cheatham County Sheriff's Office)

A cause and manner of death haven't been determined, the sheriff's office said. 

The Cheatham County Sheriff’s Office said in the Facebook post that there is still an active investigation and its focus has shifted to the "circumstances surrounding her disappearance and subsequent death."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to call (615)792-2021 or (615)792-2098.

Adam Sabes is a writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Adam.Sabes@fox.com and on Twitter @asabes10.